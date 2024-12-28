KUALA LUMPUR: The Malay Businessmen and Industrialists Association of Malaysia (Perdasama) will continue to serve as a crucial bridge between the government and Bumiputera entrepreneurs, championing efforts to empower the community.

Its president, Mohd Azamanizam Baharon, said Perdasama, which now boasts 27,263 members nationwide, remains committed to supporting and advancing government initiatives and policies, both at the state and federal levels, to strengthen the position of Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

He also called on the government to actively involve non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in shaping policies, particularly those focusing on Bumiputera development, to ensure more comprehensive implementation through the Bumiputera Economic Council (MEB).

“We hope Perdasama and other Bumiputera NGOs will be included in the process of shaping and determining government policies.

“This is an agenda we aim to champion in 2025, and we strongly urge government representatives to participate in meetings focused on Bumiputera initiatives,” he said during Perdasama’s 26th Annual General Meeting held here today.

On today’s meeting, Mohd Azamanizam said Perdasama has proposed that government assistance schemes and grants be extended, particularly to Bumiputera companies in high-tech industries, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven businesses.

He further emphasised the importance of expanding the market reach of Perdasama members, leveraging Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN next year to unlock regional opportunities.

“We need to prioritise the ASEAN market, especially with Malaysia chairing ASEAN in 2025. This is an excellent opportunity for Perdasama to collaborate closely with the government,” he added.