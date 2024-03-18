One-armed food trader living proof that anything is possible

GUA MUSANG: A Ramadan bazaar trader has proven that with determination, anything is possible.

Muhamad Saiful Salleh, 35, who lost his left arm 15 years ago due to an infection, used the culinary skill he learnt at a skills institute in Bangi, Selangor to earn a living and support his family.

The Sungai Kepa native, adept at cooking and wrapping food for his customers despite only using one arm, said he has never let his disability limit his capability.

“I lost my left arm due to a bacterial infection in the bone joint after an injury while playing football in 2009,” he told Bernama recently.

He said he underwent surgery to amputate his diseased arm at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital when he was 20.

After undergoing several rehabilitation treatments at the hospital, he decided to start a food business until he managed to cook up to 40 kg of noodles daily to be sold during Ramadan, adding that the food would be sold within 10 minutes.

The youngest of three siblings, Muhamad Saiful, said he had no trouble adapting to performing tasks despite his condition.

“Alhamdulillah, by being self-employed I manage to support my family and bought a vehicle for personal use and another vehicle for business,” he added.

Muhamad Saiful, who is expecting his first child, expanded his small business by selling drinks and dates with four workers assisting. -Bernama