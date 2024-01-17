One of two missing brothers found safe

KUALA LUMPUR: One of the two brothers who were reported missing in Taman Bernam Jaya, Hulu Bernam, Selangor on Jan 1 was found in a weak state at Pasar Seni LRT Station here on Jan 11.

The victims’ mother said her son, affectionately known as Along, 17, claimed that an unknown individual kept he and his 16-year-old brother in a motel in Jalan Petaling here.

“Along claimed that they were kept in a room until Jan 9 before being separated. However, he managed to escape when the man fell asleep after taking drugs. He also managed to escape with the man’s mobile phone.

“Along then took the police to the place and I understood that a man had been arrested in connection with the disappearance of my two children,“ she told Bernama when contacted today.

On Jan 4, the media reported that the brothers were last seen at their home in Taman Bernam Jaya after they returned from morning prayers that day.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya when contacted said that the case was being investigated by the Hulu Selangor police headquarters.–Bernama