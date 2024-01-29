Onn Hafiz: Johor Zoo to reopen in April

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Zoo, closed since 2020, is expected to reopen in April after all the renovation and upgrading works are completed, says Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix).

The Zoo’s upgrading works which include a visitors’ walkway and entrance arch, an outdoor parking area, an online ticketing system, improvements to the zoo’s pond and gates, piping, and electrical systems, when completed would give become a leading tourist destination.

“During my visit today, I was informed that work in the five designated zones has been progressing according to schedule,” he said in his official Facebook posting today.

He added that the government was always committed to strengthen and improve the quality of service as well as upgrade infrastructure and facilities for tourism to ensure Johor becomes a preferred tourist destination in the region.

Recently, the state government received an additional allocation of RM2 million from the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry to upgrade the Zoo.

The Johor Zoo was opened in 1928 over a 12.5 hectare site with more than 100 animal species. -Bernama