PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry will manage all matters related to this morning’s fatal road accident involving Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel in Teluk Intan promptly and thoroughly, including conducting a thorough investigation to determine the actual cause of the incident.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry also assures that the welfare of the affected personnel and their families will be properly taken care of.

He described the accident as a tragic and heartbreaking incident for him and all Malaysians.

Saifuddin Nasution said the crash involved a gravel-laden lorry and an FRU truck that was returning from official duty. Nine FRU personnel were killed, while six others are currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained.

“The FRU personnel had carried out their duties with utmost dedication and courage to safeguard the nation’s peace and public order. Their sacrifice is a great loss to the country and will always be remembered as a symbol of bravery and selfless service,” he said in a statement today.

Saifuddin Nasution also extended his condolences on behalf of the Home Ministry and its staff to the families of all those involved, especially the next of kin of the nine members who lost their lives.

“Losing a loved one in the blink of an eye is an immense ordeal. I pray that all affected families are granted the strength and perseverance to endure this deeply challenging time.

“Let us pray for the souls of the fallen to be showered with Allah’s mercy and placed among the righteous and the martyrs. May those still receiving treatment be granted full and speedy recovery,” he said.