TELUK INTAN: The driver of a lorry involved in the fatal accident that claimed the lives of Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel along Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam here has six prior criminal records, including drug-related offences.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said checks revealed that the 45-year-old driver has around 20 years of driving experience.

“As for his record of traffic summonses, we are still verifying that information,” he told reporters at Teluk Intan Hospital today.

Earlier, Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said the driver, who was uninjured in the crash, was detained this morning under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Preliminary urine screening showed the driver tested negative for drugs.

The incident occurred around 8.50 am when a truck carrying 18 FRU personnel was returning to Ipoh from an assignment in Teluk Intan and was rammed by the gravel-laden lorry along Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam.

Nine FRU personnel were killed in the crash, two were seriously injured, and seven others sustained minor injuries.