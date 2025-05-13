PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry will issue a statement regarding the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) recent findings that ruled Russia as being responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines MH17 over Ukraine in 2014.

Flight MH17 was travelling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was reportedly shot down by a Russian surface-to-air missile while flying over eastern Ukraine, amid clashes between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces.

“We will issue a statement soon,“ Transport Minister Anthony Loke said when asked regarding the development during a press conference after the Cabinet Committee Meeting on Road Safety and Traffic Congestion here today.

The ICAO, a United Nations’ aviation council ruled on Monday that Russia was responsible for the downing of MH17 that killed all of its 298 passengers and crew and would would, in the coming weeks, consider what form of reparation was in order.

Dutch judges convicted two Russian men and a Ukrainian man in absentia of murder for their role in the attack in November 2022.