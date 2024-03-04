Onn Hafiz: Ranhill SAJ ordered to prepare for water shortage issue in several districts

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor water supply company, Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd (Ranhill SAJ), has been ordered to make preparations to deal with the issue of water shortage in several districts statewide.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix), said that this was following the hot and dry weather throughout March until now, which resulted in the drop in water level in dams and water tanks in several areas.

He said that among the steps which are and will be taken is the water supply system treatment initiative of the Layang 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA), which has started operating and will solve the water supply problem around the Kempas, Bukit Indah and Pandan areas.

“The next step is the installation of a booster pump at the Mengkibol tank, the operation of inline injection by using tankers, with a capacity of 42 to 45 tonnes, as additional water supply through fire hydrants, a project to upgrade the distribution system, (including) installation of pipes along 1.4 kilometres to the Layang-Layang tank, and also the alternative proposed poonton pump at the Sembrong Barat Dam, to abstract raw water to the Sembrong Barat LRA to increase the production of treated water,“ he said, in a Facebook post today.

He also said that Ranhill SAJ has also prepared for the Ops Aidilfitri 2024 operation, which will start today until April 17.

In addition, he said that a total of 27 water tankers and 294 static water tanks will be installed in several hotspot areas throughout Johor.

“The state government views the water shortage issue seriously, whether for the daily use of the people or the industrial sector.

“Insya-Allah, the standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with such matters will be reviewed and improved so that the water supply in Johor is stable and uninterrupted, especially during Aidilfitri, which is approaching soon. May all affairs be eased. Insya-Allah,” he said.

Yesterday, state Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman, Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, was reported to have said that the water level in the Bekok, Machap and Sembrong Dams will only be able to last for 55 days if there is no rain until April 30.