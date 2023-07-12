Onn Hafiz, Rozi Mamat appointed to lead Umno in Johor, Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) and Terengganu Umno secretary Datuk Rozi Mamat were appointed the new chairmen of Umno Liaison Committee in the respective state, effective immediately.

Onn Hafiz was appointed to replace Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, and Rozi to replace Datuk Seri Ahmad Said.

Sharing the news on Facebook today, Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki congratulated both men and expressed appreciation to Mohamed Khaled and Ahmad for their services in leading Umno in the respective state.

“May they continue the efforts to strengthen and empower Umno as the platform for the struggle of the race, religion and homeland,” he said.

Through a post on Facebook, Onn Hafiz called on Johor Umno leaders and members to work with him and move as a unified team in fighting for the interests of religion, race and the homeland.

He also expressed his appreciation and gratitude towards Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who appointed him and trusted him to lead Johor Umno.

Onn Hafiz and five other division chiefs won uncontested in the party’s division elections in February. -Bernama