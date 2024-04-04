Op Gempur Raya: 97 actions taken including 39 compounds issued against factories nationwide

SHAH ALAM: A total of 97 actions including 39 compounds totaling RM78,000 have been issued against factories nationwide after they were found to have violated the Environmental Quality Act 1974 through Op Gempur Raya as of yesterday.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) said the compounds were issued following inspections by the Department of Environment (DOE) on 203 industrial premises since March 17.

He said besides compound, DOE also issued 50 notices of instructions, five arrests for operational equipment apart from opening three investigation papers for the purpose of prosecution.

“This operation is a continuous effort by DOE to prevent incidents of environmental pollution, especially water pollution during the festive season,“ he said in a press conference on Op Gempur Raya 2024 at a factory here, today.

Nik Nazmi said among the offences detected were the release of untreated industrial effluent, the illegal disposal of scheduled waste and the release of smoke exceeding the prescribed rate.

He said the operation involved a targeted and large-scale inspection of premises involving those identified as having a low level of compliance with the act.

Nik Nazmi said the focus is on those in the manufacturing of metal, paper, non-metallic minerals, food, chemicals, rubber and plastic-based and petroleum-based products.

Focus is also given to premises located upstream of the water intake, he said.