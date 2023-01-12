Op Patuh: RTD issues 122,208 notices to errant motorists

SEREMBAN: The Road Transport Department (RTD) has issued 122,208 notices to road users for various traffic offences during a nationwide operation dubbed Op Patuh.

RTD senior director of enforcement Datuk Lokman Jamaan said in the operation, which was carried out for 29 days from Nov 1, 719,766 vehicles were inspected.

He said The notices issued involved offences under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987 (Act 334), the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715), the Tourism Vehicles Licensing Act 1999 (Act 594).

“Among the offences were technical involving 28,192 notices, not having a competent driving licence or CDL (28,039), expired motor vehicle licence (20,537), no insurance coverage (16,166), not having a vocational driving licence (5,838), and overloaded vehicles (2,686).

“We also found road users still had a low level of compliance with traffic rules and regulations, at 25 per cent,” he said at a press conference at the North-South Expressway Senawang Toll Plaza here last night.

According to Lokman, RTD detected seven other main offences in the operation, among them not wearing seat belts (1,388 notices), running red lights (791), and not wearing helmets (612), which were the main causes of fatal accidents.

“We also issued notices to 5,811 foreign drivers for driving vehicles without a valid licence, which is a very serious offence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lokman said from January to October this year, a total of 2,360 demerit points were imposed on motorists, with 1,966 licence holders being warned, suspended for the first time (333), the second time (49), and the third time (five), while the licences of six probationary driver’s licence holders (PDL) were revoked.–Bernama