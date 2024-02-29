Op Pewa: 125 vehicles sealed in Melaka

MELAKA: A total of 125 vehicles were sealed in an operation against foreign drivers, codenamed “Op Pewa” which was carried out during the recent Chinese New Year celebration.

Melaka Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Muhammad Firdaus Shariff said the vehicles seized in the operation, conducted between Feb 1 and 27, consisted of 100 motorcycles, cars (21) and goods vehicles (four).

“The common offences committed by the foreign drivers are not having a Competent Driving License (CDL), no goods driving license (GDL), expired motor vehicle license (LKM), no insurance and using private vehicles as goods service vehicles.

“Most of the errant foreign drivers use their private vehicles for businesses such as operating fish selling business and house cleaning businesses. We take this matter seriously as it involves leakage of revenue,“ he told reporters at the Syed Abdul Aziz Bridge here last night.

He was met after the operation which was carried out with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

Muhammad Firdaus said the foreign drivers whose vehicles were sealed during the operation last night comprised 27 Indonesians, Bangladesh (24) Myanmarese (23), Rohingya (23), Pakistan (22) and India (six).

He said a total of 14,971 vehicles were inspected during the operation and action was taken against 2,266 of them with the drivers issued summonses for offences including not wearing a helmet and seat belt, beating red traffic light, dangerously carrying loads, using a telephone while driving, driving in the emergency lane and overtaking at double lines.

“Ten motorcycles involving underage riders were also seized,” he said, adding that during the operation last night, four drivers, in their 30s and 40s, tested positive for drugs. - Bernama