Op Pewa: Melaka JPJ seizes 265 vehicles as of November

MELAKA: The Melaka Road Transport Department (JPJ) seized 265 vehicles operated by foreigners in an operation codenamed ‘Op Pewa’ conducted from Jan 1 until Nov 30.

Its director, Muhammad Firdaus Shariff, said of the total, 236 vehicles were motorcycles, cars (23) and commercial vehicles (six).

“Among the offences detected were not having a competent driving licence (CDL) or vocational driving licence (GDL), expired motor vehicle licence and no insurance.

“The highest number of offences recorded were committed by Rohingya drivers, with 163 individuals, followed by Pakistan (63), Bangladesh (29), Indonesia (14) and India (three),” he told reporters at Lebuh AMJ in Malim last night.

He was met after the Integrated Compliance Operation conducted by JPJ along with the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

Meanwhile, Muhammad Firdaus said 4,351 cases involving nine offences commonly committed by road users were also recorded during the same period.

The highest offence recorded were overloading with 1,735 cases, followed by not wearing a helmet and a seatbelt (1,348 cases), traffic light violations (776 cases), carrying excess load (230 cases), using a mobile phone (167 cases), queue-cutting (57 cases), driving in the emergency lane (27 cases), overtaking on double lines (seven cases) and driving continuously in the right lane (four cases).

Regarding the integrated operation conducted from 8 pm to midnight, Muhammad Firdaus said a 49-year-old car driver was among three individuals held on suspicion of driving under alcohol influence.

Motorcycle riders aged between 20 and their 30s were also detained after testing positive for drugs, he said.

“A total of 385 vehicles were inspected, of which 134 were taken action and 150 notices were issued for various offences,” he said, adding that four vehicles were also seized during the operation.–Bernama