Op Selamat 22 ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri on April 8 to 13

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police will be implementing Op Selamat 22 in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration from April 8 to 13.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri (pix) said the operation to be launched on April 5 is aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow for the people to return to their respective hometowns.

“Apart from that, JSPT will also cooperate with Crime Prevention and Community Security Department to ensure houses and premises left vacant during the festival are safe,” he told reporters after breaking fast with Kuala Lumpir contingent JSPT personnel at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman here today.

In the programe, Mohd Azman also distributed bubur lambuk to members of the public.

Commenting on traffic congestion in the federal capital during Ramadan, Mohd Azman said 200 traffic personnel are stationed at 140 traffic hotspots.

According to him, during Ramadan month, about one million vehicles enter the city every day for work apart from hari raya shopping.

“Road users are advised to be patient and adhere to traffic regulations and instruction of the traffic personnel on duty,’ he said. -Bernama