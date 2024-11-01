Op Tapis Khas: K’tan police arrest four people, confiscate two pistols

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested four individuals including a married couple as well as confiscated two pistols in two separate raids in conjunction with the operation codenamed Op Tapis Khas in Pasir Mas and Tumpat yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said in the first raid on a house in Kampung Gual Arang in Pasir Mas at 5.30 pm yesterday, his team detained a senior citizen, aged 70.

An inspection in one of rooms in the house found a total of 80 yaba pills and a Kuzey GN19 pistol as well as 10 bullets.

“The police then arrested the suspect’s 27-year-old son who was the occupant of the room where the items were found,” Muhamad Zaki said in a press conference at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters (IPK) here today.

“All items seized including the yaba pills and pistol are estimated to be worth RM6,680. The 70-year-old suspect, who is self-employed, does not possess any criminal records but his unemployed son possesses one criminal record.”

Elaborating further, Muhamad Zaki said the 70-year-old suspect does not have any criminal record, however, investigations will be conducted to ascertain if he was a “mastermind” in criminal activities.

Meanwhile, he said in the second raid in Kampung Geting, Tumpat at noon yesterday, police arrested a husband and wife, aged 26 and 31, as well as confiscated a Glock pistol and 31 bullets.

He said the husband possessed 28 criminal records related to drugs (17) and crime (11) whereas the wife had three criminal records related to crime.

“All four suspects in these two raids have been remanded for seven days from yesterday until Jan 16,“ he said.

“The case will be investigated in accordance with Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960 and Section 8 of the Firearms Act (Heavier Penalties) 1971.”

According to Muhamad Zaki, the Kelantan Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) through Ops Tapis Khas, conducted from Jan 1 to yesterday, successfully arrested 913 individuals, aged between 14 and 70 as well as confiscated various types of drugs worth RM262,891.54.

He added that of these people, 880 were local residents including three civil servants whereas 33 were foreign nationals. -Bernama