Ops Mini Dhaka: No compromise on cops involved in crime - Deputy IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be no compromise on the three police personnel arrested on suspicion of stealing a sum of cash during an integrated operation in Jalan Silang recently if they are found guilty, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix).

He said that as emphasised by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, they will not compromise with any officers or personnel charged if they are found guilty.

“We will conduct an investigation. The special investigation is under Section 380 of the Penal Code (Theft in a building) and will be forwarded to the Deputy Public Prosecutor once the investigation is completed,” he told a special media conference at Bukit Aman here today.

Three policemen believed to be from the General Operations Force (GOF) Central Brigade were arrested on suspicion of stealing RM85,000 from a business premises during an integrated operation, codenamed Mini Dhaka, in Jalan Silang on Thursday (Dec 14).

Ayob Khan said that in 2022, several senior cops with the ranks of Supt, DSP, ASP and Inspector were also arrested in drug-related operations.

He stressed that any misconduct by a police officer or personnel would never weaken or cause them to retreat from carrying out operations on the settlements of foreign nationals.

“InsyaAllah, we will continue and there is no reason for us to stop operations involving foreigners,” he said.

Ayob Khan said the three GOF personnel arrested have had their remand order extended for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid, when contacted by Bernama, said the remand order for all three personnel, which was supposed to end today, had been extended until Friday (Dec 29). -Bernama