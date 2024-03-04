Optician charged with concealing more than RM600,000 belonging to senior citizen

KUALA LUMPUR: An optician pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of assisting in concealing over RM600,000 belonging to a senior citizen, last year.

Wong Lit Ken, 28, was accused of facilitating the concealment or transfer of RM626,459, belonging to Shahrim Mohd Akib, 70, by depositing the funds into his own bank account, despite knowing that the money did not rightfully belong to him.

He allegedly committed the offence at a premises in Taman Tun Dr Ismail between Nov 30 and Dec 21, 2023.

The charge was framed under Section 424 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Amir Haniff Ahijman offered bail at RM25,000 with one surety, but Wong’s lawyer Tan Gin Han, appealed for it to be reduced to RM15,000 citing his client’s financial responsibilities towards his dependent child.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed bail at RM20,000 with one surety and scheduled May 8 for the next case mention. -Bernama