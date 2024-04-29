Over 100 KFC outlets operations suspended due to boycott

PETALING JAYA: QSR Brands which owns and operates the KFC fast-food franchise in Malaysia is suspending the operations of over 100 KFC outlets nationwide due to months of the persistent consumer boycott sparked by the Gaza war.

108 outlets nationwide has since paused operations, Nanyang Siang Pau reported, citing information from Google Maps.

According to The Straits Times, there was signs on three KFC outlets in KL at Jalan Ipoh, Jalan Sultan and Taman Melawati saying the outlets were “temporarily closed”.

Inside the restaurants, boxes were seen stacked up and staff at nearby stores said the outlets were closed a week ago due to lack of customers.

KFC, along with a few other US-based brands such as McDonald’s have also been facing boycotts due to their perceived link to Israel since the war in Gaza started on Oct 7, 2023.

There are over 600 KFC restaurants in Malaysia, according to QSR Brands website.