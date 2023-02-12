Over 100 services available for visitors to Madani Government One Year Anniversary programme

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 100 services will be offered directly to visitors of the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary programme at the grounds of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium from Dec 8 to 10.

Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) Productivity and Competitiveness Development director Wan Fazlin Nadia Wan Osman said that among the highlights of the event were a helmet trade-in programme and registration for the Cuti-Cuti Cikgu and Jom Exchange al-Quran initiatives.

“A total of 3,000 helmets are offered for the Transport Ministry’s helmet trade-in programme. Anyone, especially e-hailing riders, can come and bring their old helmet and trade it in for a new one.

“Teachers are also welcome to attend so that they can sign up for the Cuti-Cuti Cikgu programme, as announced by the Education Ministry previously.

“...as for the Jom Exchange al-Quran programme, people can bring their old Quran that has not been certified by the Home Ministry (KDN) and exchange it for a new KDN-certified Quran,” she said when appearing as a guest on RTM’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme today.

Wan Fazlin Nadia said there would also be a session with the MADANI Government’s leaders, who would explain the country’s planning and achievements to the general public.

“Among them is Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who will share about advocacy for the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030.

“Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek will talk about the national education direction, and there will be a casual economic talk with Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli,” she added.

Wan Fazlin Nadia advised visitors to use public transport to the venue to avoid traffic congestion, adding that a free shuttle bus service will be available at Endah Parade, Pavillion Bukit Jalil, MRANTI Technology Park, and the Astro visitor parking area as early as 7 am.

Meanwhile, Communications and Digital Ministry deputy secretary-general (Strategic Communications and Creative Industries) Nik Kamaruzaman Nik Husin said visitors to the programme would not go home empty-handed, with a variety of services offered and activities lined up.

“Visitors will definitely leave with something useful, like information, job opportunities, and gifts,” he said.

The programme is organised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Project Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) and the MPC as a joint secretariat in collaboration with ministries, government-linked companies, and non-governmental organisations.

The highlight of the programme is the closing ceremony by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Dec 10. - Bernama