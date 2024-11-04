Over 1,000 residents in Bukit Permai state constituency affected by water cut on Aidilfitri eve

JOHOR BAHRU: Over 1,000 residents from several areas in the Bukit Permai state constituency near Kulai experienced water supply disruption ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the affected areas included Kampung Murni Jaya, Kampung Sri Muar, Kampung Agas and Felda Bukit Permai dan the surrounding areas.

He said that, so far, about 300 consumers in Kampung Sri Muar and Kampung Agas still have no water supply and have to depend on water supplied by the water tankers.

According to him, the issue of frequent water cuts in the area has been happening for years and has become more critical during festive seasons.

“There were some areas where water supply was cut on the eve of Aidilfitri and other areas have been without water for three days, like in Kampung Sri Muar,” he said when contacted today.

The Bukit Permai assemblyman also expressed disappointment over the services given by state water operator Ranhill SAJ which, previously, had stated that the water supply will not be cut and water tankers are on standby.

He urged Ranhill SAJ to immediately solve the problem of frequent water cuts in the affected areas.