Over 28,000 Indian entrepreneurs have benefitted from SPUMI - Ramanan

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 28,439 Indian entrepreneurs have benefitted from the Indian Community Entrepreneur Development Scheme (SPUMI) under Tekun Nasional since its launch in 2008, involving an allocation of RM442.6 million, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk R. Ramanan said that this year alone, RM30 million has been allocated for SPUMI, which is expected to benefit some 1,600 Indian entrepreneurs.

“In 2023, although only RM30 million is allocated, Tekun has utilised its internal fund of RM11.6 million, bringing the total SPUMI financing that year to RM41.6 million.

“This year, we have also applied for additional allocation, but if not granted, we will seek to utilise the internal fund as we did last year,” he said in reply to Datuk Muslimin Yahaya (PN-Sungai Besar) during Question Time.

Muslimin had wanted to know the number of beneficiaries under SPUMI to date, as well as the ministry’s improvement efforts so that more individuals from the Indian community can benefit from it.

Ramanan said the ministry consistently collaborates with the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA), the Malaysian Associated Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MAICCI), as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to enhance awareness of the financing scheme.

“We also provide advisory service counters during exhibitions or entrepreneurial events organised by the ministry and its agencies, such as the One-District-One-Industry (SDSI) Showcase, as well as the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Week.

“In addition, through the organisation of the Tekun MADANI Carnival Selangor from March 1 to 3, the ministry also directly provided explanations about the SPUMI and promoted it through the official Tekun Nasional website and social media platforms,” he said. - Bernama