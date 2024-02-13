Over 290,000 registered with PADU in Johor

PONTIAN: A total of 297,324 residents in Johor have updated their information in the Central Database Hub (PADU) as of yesterday (Feb 12).

In a statement, the Johor Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said 41.8 per cent of the state civil servants had updated their profiles before the Feb 15 deadline set by the Public Service Department director-general.

State DOSM director Mazreha Ya’akub, in the same statement, assured the public that the information and data updated in the database are safe and claims suggesting that money in banking accounts will vanish as circulated on social media are false.

“Furthermore, the public need not worry about any information and personal data leakage,” she said.

According to her, updating information in PADU is not to collect data for elections but to ensure that no one is left out from receiving government aid and subsidies.

Meanwhile, DOSM opened a PADU Hotspot counter at the World Radio Day programme in the Tanjung Piai National Park in Pontian, here today.–Bernama