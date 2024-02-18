Over 40 police report lodged over Dd Chronicle’s parody video - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 49 police reports have been lodged as of yesterday against social media influencer Dd Chronicle for allegedly mocking the court’s ruling on the Kelantan Syariah enactment through a parody video, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

“We expect that the number of police reports regarding the matter will increase,“ he told Bernama today.

A video lasting over three minutes, uploaded by Dd Chronicle, whose real name is Dediy Sulaeman Ra’e, 43, has recently sparked a backlash among netizens.

Dd Chronicle is under fire for allegedly insulting religion and the court by saying in the video that drinking alcohol and gambling won’t result in punishment. - Bernama