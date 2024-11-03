Over 80% MRSM enrolment from B40 student category

SHAH ALAM: The recruitment of form one and four students in the B40 group for admission to the MARA Junior Science Colleges (MRSM) for the 2024 session has exceeded 80 per cent of total intake, more than the set policy of 60 per cent quota for these students, it was disclosed today.

MARA Chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (pix) said MARA, through the Secondary Education Division, offered 7,424 places in the colleges nationwide and, of that number, 6,000 offers were taken up by students in the B40 group.

“This taking up of the B40 quota for the 2024 session shows an encouraging improvement from the set policy that 60 per cent of the quota should be filled by students in the B40 group.

“This offer exceeding the original percentage is our sincere effort to give priority to those from low-income families to get the best learning and teaching facilities through the MRSM education system,” he said in a statement following his visit to the Kuala Kubu Bharu MRSM.

Asyraf Wajdi said the statistics prove that MARA does not ignore the rights of low-income people to get an education at these institutions, as alleged by irresponsible parties.

“I am very satisfied with the transparency and efficiency of the MARA management for its commitment to often provide the best cooperation in achieving the human capital empowerment agenda in the field of Bumiputera education,“ he said.

Asyraf Wajdi also reminded the families of students who were experiencing financial difficulties not to arbitrarily reject the offers from MARA.

He said MARA, under its BUDI education assistance programme, provided financial assistance and school supplies to students from low-income families.

The BUDI programme, an initiative by MARA, was designed to support underprivileged students, ensuring that MRSM students had equal access to the highest standards of education, he said. -Bernama