Over 800 foreigners checked in Seremban city centre

SEREMBAN: The police, Immigration Department and Seremban City Council (MBS) converged on the city centre near here to conduct an integrated operation and checked over 800 foreigners today.

Seremban Police chief Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the almost three-hour operation, which began at 4.30pm, was carried out in side lanes and vacant premises where foreigners tend to gather, especially on weekends.

He said they inspected 835 foreign men and 79 foreign women, who were mostly Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Indonesia nationals.

“Police also arrested several individuals found preventing civil servants from carrying out their duties, with some of them handed over to the Immigration,” he told reporters at Jalan Dato Sheikh Ahmad here today.

Meanwhile, MBS Law and Enforcement director Hanizam Ahmad said that 13 compound notices were issued to owners of business premises, especially restaurants and sundry shops, for offences that included the number of foreign workers exceeding the stipulated conditions. - Bernama