Over RM1m in salary payments for duped migrant workers in Pengerang

PUTRAJAYA: The employer who allegedly duped more than 700 foreign workers in Pengerang, Johor, has agreed to make salary payments totaling over RM1 million to them, said the Human Resources Ministry (KSM).

He said the agreement was reached in proceedings conducted by officers from the Johor Labour Department with the presence of employers and workers, and witnessed by officials from the Bangladesh High Commission.

“Both parties have reached a mutual agreement with a payment of RM1,035,557.50 to the workers.

“The success of this proceeding has become a landmark case that will serve as a reference in labour cases in the future as it involves foreign workers who were legally brought into the country but were not given jobs upon arrival and were abandoned,” the ministry said in a statement today.

The ministry said employers found guilty would be blacklisted by the authorities, and the quota balance for foreign workers would be cancelled.

On Feb 5, KSM, through the Department of Labour in Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) conducted a hearing for the claims involving 733 foreign workers in Johor.

They involve unpaid wages since they were brought into the country and not provided with jobs as promised.

The ministry stressed that workers brought in and not given jobs were still the responsibility of the employer, who has to pay their wages, as stated by the Human Resources Ministry on Jan 16 when commenting on the case.

Besides this, KSM said the company will place these workers with new employers through a Special Employer Change Process (PTM) assisted by JTKSM.

The ministry said it would never compromise with any party that violates labour laws and would always ensure the welfare of workers is guaranteed. -Bernama