Over RM200m allocated for road, slope maintenance in Johor - Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: A sum of RM293.7 million has been allocated for Johor this year for works to maintain roads, slopes and federal buildings, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), 11 projects were approved for the state involving a cost of RM2.14 billion.

“This is the cordial cooperation between the federal and state governments to ensure the safety and comfort of the people under Malaysia MADANI,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

The message was shared following the visit of Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi to the Works Ministry (KKR) headquarters here.

He said, discussions related to federal road infrastructure and development projects under KKR that benefit the people were among the main focus of the visit.

“During the meeting, I also expressed my desire to the Johor state government to expand the implementation of the MyJalan programme to Johor Darul Ta’zim.

“Like a step to the right direction, our plan was welcomed by the Johor Menteri Besar. So, the people of Johor can look forward to MyJalan, in the state,“ he said. - Bernama