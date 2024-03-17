Overwhelming demand for grilled rabbit at Ramadan bazaar

IPOH: A stall offering grilled rabbit meat is attracting visitors at Perak Stadium Ramadan Bazaar near here.

According to seller, Sharul Shanizam Abd Rahman, 33, he never expected his ‘Arnab Terbang Terbakar’ delicacy to become a hit with customers.

“Originally, my intention was just to help a friend whose rabbit meat business in Behrang was experiencing low demand. So, from there, the idea emerged to help and at the same time generate income for myself.

“Thank God, the demand is quite encouraging, and for just last year alone, we managed to sell as many as 10,000 pieces of grilled rabbits at this bazaar,“ he told Bernama here today.

The father of two said that this year he needs to prepare at least 200 rabbits every day to meet the demand of his customers.

The prices range from RM15 to RM65 depending on the size or portion.

“We sell it at RM15 for a quarter, RM35 for half and RM65 for a whole rabbit. Each dish comes with rice, black pepper sauce and ‘air asam’ (tamarind dip),” said the Ipoh-born man.

“The meat will be smoked first for more than an hour. This is important to ensure that the rabbit meat does not get burnt. Then, we will grill it for 10 minutes to give a crispy skin texture,“ he said. -Bernama