P-hailing drivers, riders can enjoy internet package from as low as RM33 from today - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: P-hailing drivers and riders can now enjoy internet services at a price as low as RM33 with a data plan of at least 40GB offered from today until April 23.

Announcing this at the launch of the Rahmah p-hailing package at Angkasapuri here, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the package is the result of a strategic collaboration involving telecommunications service providers CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM (Unifi Mobile), and YTL Communications (Yes 5G).

He said the collaboration also involved 16 p-hailing platform providers in the country, including FoodPanda, Grab, Bungkusit, Shopee, and Lalamove, to appreciate the services of p-hailing drivers and riders.

“We established such a collaboration to provide affordable packages for the targeted category, involving approximately 200,000 of our p-hailing riders,” he said.

The minister said this is a significant initiative taken by the government to help the group and that the offer period is most likely to be extended later.

Yesterday, Fahmi was reported as saying that the MADANI government was aware of the complaints from the p-hailing workers and hoped that the government’s efforts would somewhat alleviate their difficulties and help them carry out their daily tasks.

The Rahmah p-hailing package also aims at enhancing the digital connectivity of p-hailing riders and enabling them to access necessary information while performing their tasks.

Fahmi said that the launch of the package was a manifestation of the effort to extend grace and appreciation to those working in the p-hailing industry.

He said it also demonstrated the government’s commitment to supporting the digital economy and ensuring essential services like p-hailing reach every corner of the country.

“We are all aware of the challenges faced by p-hailing drivers and riders who often have to endure unpredictable weather conditions such as scorching heat and heavy rain while providing services to all of us as users.

“As such, understanding the exhaustion and obstacles they face in carrying out their daily tasks, it is important for the government and industry players to do what we can to alleviate their burden,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the gig economy contributed approximately seven per cent to the country’s gross domestic product in 2021, and this figure is expected to remain high in the coming years.

On the 5G Rahmah package, Fahmi said that as of November 2023, about 50 per cent of the B40 group had registered for the package, which he launched in August.

“I will discuss with MCMC if there is a need to extend the 5G Rahmah package, and we will announce it later.

“As for the update on the 5G adoption rate, I understand that as of Dec 31, 2023, the number of 5G subscribers nationwide has reached eight million accounts, which is a positive increase, and this does not yet take into account the additional subscribers since we announced that there is no extra cost to subscribe to the 5G package,” he added. - Bernama