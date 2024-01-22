PAC to start proceeding on MLFF this upcoming Parliament sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has agreed to start proceedings on the multi-lane free-flow (MLFF) project implemented by the Work Ministry in the upcoming Dewan Rakyat meeting, scheduled to begin on Feb 26.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the agreement was reached unanimously at a special discussion of PAC members.

“The committee agreed to start the proceedings regarding the MLFF during the first week of the upcoming Parliament sitting,” she said in a statement today.

She said representatives from the Works Ministry and the Malaysian Highway Authority will be called for the proceedings and input will also be sought from highway operators on the implementation of the MLFF project.

MLFF is a toll collection system that allows vehicles to pass without stopping, utilising the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system, in addition to the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system. The purpose of this system is designed to reduce traffic congestion on tolled highways.

In principle, its implementation was approved in 2021 by the previous government with an initial allocation of RM3.46 billion.

However, the project was reportedly objected to by 32 highway toll concessionaires, claiming that the government had awarded it directly to a private company, YTL Corporation Bhd, without consulting the concession company that would finance its implementation.

The issue also caught the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who said his government would re-examine the agreement and tender management process made concerning the project.

In another development, she said, the PAC had completed proceedings for all seven issues selected from the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) for the year 2022.

For three of the issues, namely regarding Property Development Management by the Langkawi Development Authority, UiTM Holdings Sdn Bhd and the National Flood Forecast and Warning Programme; she said, the proceedings had been completed.

The proceedings for the remaining four issues will continue with follow-up proceedings as the Committee believes that there are still explanations that need to be provided by the Ministry regarding the relevant topics, she said.

The four issues are Integrated Foreign Workers Management (ePPAx), Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (FWCMS), Forest Management and Environmental Impact and the Management of Upgrading and Rebuilding of Dilapidated School Buildings.

According to Mas Ermieyati, the PAC will also inspect dilapidated school buildings in Sarawak and Sabah to complete the proceedings on the reconstruction of dilapidated buildings in schools.

The committee is committed to presenting all related reports in the upcoming Parliament session, she said. - Bernama