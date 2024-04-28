Pahang allocates RM1.5m for hajj assistance

KUANTAN: A total of 1,588 Hajj pilgrims in Pahang received a donation of RM750 each to help ease their financial burden as they prepare to fulfill the fifth pillar of Islam.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, stated that the aid previously known as “Bantuan Haji Negeri Pahang”, now rebranded as “Barakah Haji Pahang”, is in its second year and involves an allocation of RM1.5 million.

“This form of Hajj assistance is unique to Pahang at the moment. In 2023, each pilgrim received a donation of RM500, but this year, the state government has increased it by RM250.

“Insha’Allah, this donation will be continued in the coming years. If the state’s financial position improves, we may even increase it, but not in the near future,“ he said.

ALSO READ: Budget 2024: Pahang targets RM1.137b in revenue collection

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the first state-level Hajj course and distribution of Hajj aid for the Year 1445 Hijrah / 2024 CE at Masjid Negeri Sultan Ahmad 1, here today.

In addition to the cash donation, he said the state government also provided four ready-to-eat food packets for each pilgrim, with an allocation of RM112,000.

When asked about the Hajj pilgrim quota, Wan Rosdy expressed hope that the allocation for Pahang would be increased if Malaysia receives additional quotas.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the state government has agreed to provide meals for four Sekolah Menengah Agama Rakyat costing RM1.43 million.

ALSO READ: Pahang identifies two sites for R&R areas on LTU - MB

Meanwhile, private sector employee Norlela Samat, 51, who will perform the Hajj with her husband Mohd Noh Abidin, 52, and their son Irfan Hamdani Mohd Noh, 16, expressed her gratitude for being selected to perform the pilgrimage this year with her family.

“My husband and I received the offer to perform Hajj in January, and we immediately requested to include our only child,“ said Norlela, who hails from Bukit Tinggi, Bentong.