Pahang identifies two sites for R&R areas on LTU - MB

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has identified two locations for the proposed construction of rest and service (R&R) areas on the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway in the state for the convenience and comfort of road users.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the proposed locations are from Bentong to Raub and Kampung Kechau Tui in Lipis.

“Right now, the planning status is under the action of Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), Public Works Department (JKR), Ministry of Works (KKR), district councils and the state government because it involves land,“ he told reporters at his Aidilfitri open house here today.

Wan Rosdy hopes the R&R can be built as soon as possible but understands that the project needs to get past various levels, including approval from the related agencies and ministries.

ALSO READ: Newly-opened LTU Section 5A: Raub Bypass can save you two hours of travel time

“This matter (construction of the R&R) cannot be completed soon because it needs planning, approval from here and there and we cannot compromise on regulations, which we must adhere to, including carrying a stud of the strategic location. We will strive to, hopefully, expedite it,” he said.

Wan Rosdy also said that so far no decision has been made as to who will manage the R&R and that it depends on LLM’s decision, adding that there are no plans right now to impose tolls on the LTU.

On the issue of littering along the LTU, Wan Rosdy said they have placed rubbish bins in the areas identified as being litter-prone, especially during festive seasons.

“I urge all motorists to refrain from littering everywhere and, instead, find suitable locations. We cannot blame them either because it is also our fault for not providing proper facilities (including rest stops),” he said.

Previously, the issue of rubbish piling up on the LTU route, among others, went viral on social media due to the absence of R&R areas along the highway.

ALSO READ: Pan Borneo Highway: Phase one to be fully opened in second quarter of year - Nanta