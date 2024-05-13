Bangladeshi plantation worker killed by wild elephant in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: A Bangladeshi man was killed in an attack by a wild elephant in Kampung Om, Pos Blau, here yesterday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the victim, identified as plantation worker Md Nawsher Ali, 29, was with a colleague when they had a conflict with the wildlife while on their way home from the plantation.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim had no time to escape before being attacked by the animal involved and that there were footprints of an elephant near where the victim was found,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the victim suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

“The body was taken to Gua Musang Hospital for the post-mortem process and the case was classified as sudden death.

“The public is reminded not to make any speculations regarding the case out of respect for the victim’s family,“ he said.

