Pahang FAMA plans to expand Agro Madani Sales Programme

KUANTAN: The Pahang Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) plans to expand the Agro Madani Sales Programme this year following encouraging response from the local community.

State Felda Affairs, Cooperatives and Entrepreneurs Committee chairman Datuk Amizar Abu Adam (pix), said last year’s programme exceeded expectations, with a total of 362 events conducted, surpassing the initial target of 310.

“This programme is highly sought after and has benefitted over 62,000 visitors and over 6,000 entrepreneurs last year.

“So far, 70 events have been held this year and the number is expected to increase.

“Essential items like rice, vegetables, chicken, and fish are available at more affordable prices, leading to consumer savings ranging between 10 to 30 per cent,“ he told reporters when met at the Agro CDERT @ FAMA Sales Programme at the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) office compound here today.

The Agro MADANI Sales event held today in collaboration with APM aims to highlight the participation of Pahang FAMA Civil Defence Emergency Response Team (CDERT) members in fostering cooperation and providing services to the local community.

Amizar informed that last year, there were 3,666 entrepreneurs registered with the agency, capable of participating in programmes and projects including farmers’ markets, agro-based industries and retail ventures.

However, he said the state government encourages more entrepreneurs to register with the agency, aiming to generate more opportunities and avenues for them to engage in business activities.

“We not only want entrepreneurs to conduct business within Pahang but also to see their products successfully exported abroad.

“This is a challenging task, but the state government remains committed to offering encouragement and assistance to entrepreneurs, recognising the significant positive impact their success has on the economy,“ he said. -Bernama