Palestine expresses gratitude to Malaysia for support at ICJ hearings

KUALA LUMPUR: Palestine has thanked the government and people of Malaysia for their steadfast support for Palestine during the public hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), The Hague.

“On behalf of the Palestinian people, we admire and highly appreciate Malaysia’s message delivered at The Hague,” Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali told a news conference at his office here, Monday.

Malaysia, in delivering its oral submission during public hearings over Israel’s actions at the ICJ on Feb 23, stressed that Israel must first cease all of its ongoing violations in Palestine and withdraw immediately from the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who delivered the statement, also listed four core substantive elements of the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people – the rights to territorial integrity, the rights to territorial unity and the protection of its integrity, the rights to permanent sovereignty over natural wealth and resources, and the freedom to pursue economic, social and cultural development.

Malaysia also stressed on the obligation of all states to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and to halt any financial or military support to Israel that aids or assists in the denial of the right to self-determination and the unlawful occupation.

The ambassador also expressed deep concern for Palestinians in Gaza ahead of the Ramadan month, as Israel’s deadly attacks in the besieged enclave continue.

He called for unconditional and immediate ceasefire in Gaza to facilitate humanitarian corridor in delivering urgent aid its people.

However, he was skeptical that the regime will stop their aggression.

“Ramadan important for all Muslims. But it means nothing to all those terrorists in Israel at the moment. Things will never change on the ground regardless Ramadan.

“Israel will continue striking and killing innocent Palestinians,“ he said.

He also slammed far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir for calling to restrict Muslims entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

Muslims worldwide are set to observe the holy month of Ramadan, marked by fasting from dawn to dusk and dedication to religious activities, starting next week.

At least 30,410 people were killed and over 71,700 others have been wounded in Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza since Oct 7.

The war also caused mass destruction to critical infrastructure and acute shortages of necessities in the besieged enclave. -Bernama