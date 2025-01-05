PM Anwar praises new workers’ anthem ‘Solidariti Perjuangan’

KUALA LUMPUR: A new workers’ anthem, ‘Solidariti Perjuangan’, took centre stage at the National Labour Day 2025 celebration today, drawing praise from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Penned by Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong and inspired by the classic 1913 union song Solidarity Forever, the Malay-language version struck an emotional chord with the Prime Minister and the 10,000-strong crowd gathered at the event.

In his speech, Anwar called for the song to be played not only at the Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) but across all government ministries to uplift and inspire the nation’s workforce.

“This is more than just a song, it speaks to the soul. It stirs the spirit of workers and reminds us of the sincerity and dignity of labour. I want this song to resonate in every ministry,” he said.

The song, performed by the KESUMA choir, received thunderous applause and cheers from workers representing both the public and private sectors.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced that all local television and radio stations have been instructed to play Solidariti Perjuangan as a tribute to Malaysian workers.

“I’ve issued a directive for all TV and radio stations to play Solidariti Perjuangan, the song we heard just now.

“This isn’t a song glorifying any football club - it’s a song that honours the struggle of workers,” he said.

According to a fact sheet shared with the media, the song ‘Solidariti Perjuangan’ encapsulates the spirit of unity, sacrifice, and strength of workers throughout the nation.

The original English version, ‘Solidarity Forever’ was composed amid the struggles of workers fighting for their rights. Written in 1913 by Ralph Chaplin, the song was inspired by the unwavering resolve of coal miners and their families during the Paint Creek–Cabin Creek strike in West Virginia, United States.

Moved by the song’s powerful message, Sim felt compelled to translate its spirit into the Malay language.

“More than 113 years later, Solidarity Forever now has a Malay version titled Solidariti Perjuangan, expressing the determination of Malaysia’s trade union movement in defending the rights of workers in this country,” the statement said.

The Malay lyrics highlight workers’ struggles in a locally relatable way, underscoring unity and the strength of organised labour.