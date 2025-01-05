King, Queen extend Labour Day greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia have extended heartfelt Labour Day greetings to all workers across the country.

In a post shared on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, His Majesty expressed the nation’s deep appreciation for the dedication and commitment of workers, who serve as the backbone of Malaysia’s economic growth and social well-being.

“Every drop of sweat shed is the foundation of the progress we enjoy today. Thank you for your service,” His Majesty said.

This year’s Labour Day celebration carries the theme Pekerja Kesuma Bangsa, with the national-level event held at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil today. More than 10,000 workers from the public and private sectors, representing various industries, attended the celebration.