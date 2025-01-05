JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia is closely following the development of tensions between Pakistan and India and hopes that the United Nations (UN) can play a role in controlling the situation in the South Asian continent.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said Malaysia hopes that a good solution can be reached by the two countries to avoid an outbreak of war.

“Both countries are friendly countries to Malaysia so we do not want the two to go to war...because if there is a war, it will certainly have bad consequences, especially for the people of both countries,“ he said.

He told reporters after officiating the 56th Johor State Annual Representative Conference (PPN) of the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM), here, today.

Pakistan today reportedly reiterated the warning of a credible intelligence team and claimed that India is planning to launch a military attack on the country in the near future.

This follows the escalation of tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries following a bloody attack that killed 26 tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22.

India identified three attackers, including two Pakistani nationals, as terrorists who were waging an armed insurgency in the Muslim-majority region while Islamabad denied any involvement and called for an independent investigation.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled said the Ministry of Defence planned to reorganise associations involving armed forces veterans to ensure the effectiveness of the associations involved.

He said there are currently 122 associations involving armed forces veterans and some of the associations are inactive and have very small membership.

“So we want to reorganise so that the associations that are created can truly meet the needs of members and views on veterans’ matters can be brought forward in an integrated manner,” he said.

He said this would simultaneously increase the effectiveness and attention received for the views and “voices” of veterans compared to each association operating alone.

At the same event, Mohamed Khaled also announced an allocation of RM40,000 for painting and upgrading works at the PVATM Office in Johor Bahru as well as RM44,000 to carry out activities at the PVATM branch level in Johor.