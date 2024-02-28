PETALING JAYA: Parents have expressed their shock on social media upon learning that a certain kindergarten is charging an annual tuition fees of RM20,000.

According to China Press, the parent shared in a post that the annual tuition fees for even a standard kindergarten can cost RM9,400. This consists of RM2,000 registration fees, followed by a fee of RM1,400 every six months, and a monthly tuition fee of RM500.

Meanwhile for a kindergarten that uses the English language as its primary language— the registration fees are over RM3,000 with an additional fee of RM2,000 every six months. And this doesn’t include the monthly tuition fee of over RM1,200.

“Why are the fees in the city so much more expensive? I truly feel that tuition fees nowadays are really expensive,” lamented the parent in his post. However, the post did not disclose the specific state or region where the parent resides.

A netizen shared the the fees for a kindergarten in Penang— a RM5 enrollment fee, RM300 monthly tuition fee that covers one main meal along with two snacks, RM100 yearly miscellaneous fees and a book fee of RM100 for both morning and afternoon sessions, which chalked up to RM200.

Another netizen commented, “It’s really expensive. I have twins, and the monthly kindergarten fees for each child amount to as much as RM1,700 and its not including other miscellaneous fees.”

Some netizens suggested that the parents could opt for other more affordable kindergartens, such as government-run which tend to have relatively lower fees.

ALSO READ:

Unscrupulous increase in private education fees