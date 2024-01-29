Parents grateful for Early Schooling Aid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Early Schooling Aid (BAP) of RM150 given to each student starting this month helps reduce the burden of early school education borne by the parents and guardians of students.

Parents have expressed their gratitude to the government for providing the initiative involving an allocation of RM788,130,000 under the 2024 Budget.

In Perlis, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel Corporal Zubaidah Mohamad Al Bakri, 48, said the money would be used to buy schooling necessities, additional books and sports clothes for her children.

“I have 10 children, five are still schooling, three in secondary school and the other two in primary school. I am relieved with this assistance,“ she told Bernama.

In Penang, clinic assistant Noor Shamira Mohd Noor said the BAP initiative helped her and her family prepare school necessities for her three schoolgoing children.

Noor Shamira and her husband Mohd Azhar Hamzah, 40, were grateful for the assistance especially when the new school session will start in the fasting month.

In Terengganu, labourer, Ibrahim Zakaria, 37, from Paka said every time the school session is about to start, he would worry about meeting the children’s needs, especially clothes, books and stationery.

The father of three would sometimes borrow money from relatives to prepare school necessities which cost more than RM500.

“For other people, RM500 may be small, but for us, it is a huge amount...it’s a month’s worth of groceries. I have not worked for two weeks because the project has been completed.

“Alhamdulillah with this help, I will be able to buy new shoes and bags for my children,“ he said.

In Pahang, private worker Leong Chung Keong, 48, shared that his daughter who is in Form Four will use the BAP to buy exercise books while his 11-year-old son will save the money for future use.

Meanwhile, nurse Yusliza Razali, 40, expressed her joy at receiving the RM150 early schooling aid.

“The cost for school will increase when the child grows up. The money allows us to ensure that every child’s needs can be met as best as possible,“ she said.

In Negeri Sembilan, Norafidah Assan, 38, said this year, the new school session is close to the month of Ramadan, so she needs to manage the money well.

In Johor, a mother of two schoolgoing children, Nur Amienah Md Shukor, 46, from Batu Pahat hoped that the early schooling aid could be continued.

“The aid would really benefit the low and middle income groups,” she said.

For Noor Azura M Amin, 35, the money really helped to alleviate their burden, especially those who had more than one schoolgoing children.

In Kelantan, housewife Norzasren Atirah Kamarul, 30, said she was grateful that her three children received the aid and will use it as best as possible.

“This RM450 is a huge amount for me, I will buy the children’s school clothes and shoes,“ she said. -Bernama