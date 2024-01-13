Pathology dept in a Johor hospital tightens SOP: Ling

ISKANDAR PUTER: A hospital in Johor has tightened the standard operating procedure (SOP) of its pathology department to prevent cases of corruption involving pathologists, says State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon.

He said only a few pathology department staff members involved in drug testing, including pathologists and laboratory assistants were investigated and transferred.

“If those being investigated are found breaking the law, they will face legal action.

“However, if they are innocent, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) needs to speed up investigations for them and the pathology department involved to clear their names,“ he told Bernama at his office in Kota Iskandar here recently.

He added that he believed all the department’s personnel would adhere to the new SOP.

He said the state government views the case very seriously and the State Health Department and the hospital involved have fully cooperated in the MACC investigation.

Previously, MACC arrested a pathology officer of a hospital on suspicions of bribing a state hospital pathologist in connection with a urine screening test.

The arrest was made following the possibility that hundreds of drug suspects may have to be released and re-investigated, due to the pathologist’s actions.

Several media reports stated that the MACC investigation found 33 Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department officers and assistant investigating officers statewide allegedly involved with the pathologist since 2018.

On Jan 10, Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat was reported as saying police have initiated disciplinary investigations against a number of the 33 officers and personnel connected to a corruption case involving a hospital pathologist.

Kamarul Zaman said those involved have been transferred from their workplace so they will no longer perform the same tasks until the investigation is completed.-Bernama