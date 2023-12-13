PBAPP plans four stages to restore water for 590,000 affected consumers

BUTTERWORTH: Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has outlined a four-stage plan to ensure that 590,000 consumers affected by disruptions from Jan 10 to 14 will have their supply restored according to the scheduled timeline.

Its chief executive officer K. Pathmanathan said in the first stage, the aim is to ensure that 33 per cent or 197,025 consumers in Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) and Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) areas, including major non-domestic users in Butterworth, will have their supply restored within 48 hours.

In the following phase, the focus shifts to restoring water supply within a 72-hour window for the second group comprising 495,065 or 88 per cent of individuals in SPS and the island area, including major domestic users in George Town and the Bayan Lepas Free Trade Zone (FTZ).

“For the third stage, the objective is to gradually provide water to 99 per cent of consumers in all affected areas in Seberang Perai and Penang within 96 hours, while the fourth stage will focus on localised recovery efforts for the remaining one per cent of consumers situated at the end of distribution pipes (HPA) and in elevated areas.

“The restoration process will take place gradually over 48 to 96 hours, taking into account factors such as proximity to the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA), as well as key water supply infrastructure such as treated water reservoirs and pumping stations in locations like Batu Kawan, Bukit Minyak, Bukit Dumbar, and Bukit Gedung,“ he told a press conference at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant here today.

Earlier, PBAPP management and the media were taken to inspect the repair work of two valves of the main treated water pipeline that were damaged and leaking, which required repairs to be carried out at 22 other locations throughout Penang.

During this period, Pathmanathan urged consumers to store sufficient water supply and optimise water usage to facilitate the recovery process.

Tanker lorries will also be deployed to affected areas on a scheduled basis starting Jan 10 to ensure consumers receive an adequate water supply, and static tanks will be placed in specific areas.

Last Monday, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced the deployment of 55 tanker lorries to deliver water to affected areas and 60 static tanks will be placed strategically to make water access easier for consumers.

A total of 590,000 people in Penang are set to undergo scheduled water disruptions from 6am on Jan 10 until 6 am Jan 14 next year, affecting over 50 areas in Seberang Perai and nearly all areas on the island. -Bernama