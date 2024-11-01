PBAPP: Sg Perai pipeline repair completed, undergoing tests

BUTTERWORTH: Repair work on the pipeline leak at the bottom of Sungai Perai has been completed and tests are being conducted to fully restore supply, says the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP).

The Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA) in Sungai Perai had two 1,200-millimetre valves replaced and is the last of the 22 locations in Penang to undergo ancillary repair works.

In its statement this evening, PBAPP stated that the attachment of the modified clamp on the pipeline was fully completed at 7 pm and water pressure is being gradually increased through the repaired section of the treated water pump.

“If everything goes well, the second phase of water restoration may start late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

“According to the original schedule, the second phase was set for 6 am on Jan 12 involving 84 percent or 495,065 of the 590,000 affected accounts in Seberang Perai and the island,“ it said.

Earlier, PBAPP announced that the replacement of two main valves at LRA Sungai Dua was completed at 11 pm yesterday, a few hours earlier than scheduled.

A total of 590,000 consumers in Penang were affected by the scheduled water supply disruption from 6 am yesterday. -Bernama