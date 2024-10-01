PBAPP: Water restoration work phase 1 to begin at 6:01 am Thursday

KEPALA BATAS: The replacement of two leaking 1.2m control valves at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant is proceeding according to schedule, and the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) expects to commence phase one of the water supply restoration work as planned, starting at 6:01 am tomorrow.

PBAPP Chief Executive Officer, K. Pathmanathan (pix) said that the replacement work is progressing as planned, with PBAPP achieving 60 percent progress with one valve and 30 percent with the second valve.

“At this time, PBAPP’s target remains unchanged. We are working tirelessly to complete all work as scheduled, no later than 6:00 am tomorrow (Jan 11), including emergency response work for the Sungai Perai.

“We still plan to start phase 1 of the water supply restoration work as scheduled, beginning at 6:01 am tomorrow. PBAPP will work throughout the night and early morning as needed,“ he told a press conference here today.

Commenting further, he stated that when PBAPP shut off the water supply this morning, a drop in water pressure caused the clamp installed on the leaky section of the 1.35 cm underwater pipe in Sungai Perai last month to come off early this morning.

He said that this occurred as expected by PBAPP, so they have deployed a team of 16 commercial divers to install a more secure clamp on a larger section of the leaking pipe.

“So far, work in Sungai Perai is 50 percent complete, and PBAPP hopes to complete it by 6 am tomorrow,“ he said.

He added that PBAPP chairman and Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has given instructions to construct an ‘S-Bend’ pipe in Sungai Perai to resolve this issue but the construction work is expected to take five to eight months as it requires approvals from various authorities, including the Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

Penang is facing a scheduled 96-hour water supply disruption from today for the valve replacement and ancilliary works. Full supply restoration is expected to take 72 hours.

Meanwhile, Pathmanathan said that PBAPP has allocated a total of RM180 million to implement about 76 projects involving replacement and maintenance work throughout the state. These projects will be carried out in stages over the next three to five years.

“These works will involve significant road excavation as our pipe network is underground. Therefore, pipe replacement requires a considerable amount of funding because half of our costs are for road repairs after excavation.

“Overall, we estimate the cost for replacing pipes along 1,200km to be RM2.2 billion,“ he said. -Bernama