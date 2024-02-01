PD fireworks mishap: NS DOSH issues no-interference order, further probe on hotel management

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has issued a no-interference order following a fireworks explosion that occurred at a hotel in Port Dickson on Dec 31.

In a statement today, DOSH said the move was aimed at conducting further investigations into the hotel management and seizing several work-related documents.

According to DOSH, employers are responsible for ensuring health and safety at work under Section 15(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

“The employer has full control over every activity in the workplace, must carry out a risk assessment and introduce effective risk controls before any work activity is carried out.

“This is to eliminate or reduce safety risks to workers and the public and to prevent accidents at work,“ the statement read.

The media reported yesterday that a 40-year-old victim sustained severe injuries to the face and died on the spot; while his colleague, 39, was sent to Hospital Port Dickson for treatment after they were hit by fragments from exploding fireworks materials on the roof of a car park building at a Port Dickson hotel.

According to DOSH, initial investigations revealed that the victim and his three friends were preparing fireworks for the New Year’s Eve party at the hotel before they unexpectedly exploded at 11.50 am.

As a result, Negeri Sembilan’s DOSH instructed a team of investigators to conduct an enquiry after receiving information about the incident. -Bernama