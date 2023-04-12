Pelangai Assemblyman takes oath of office

KUANTAN: Pelangai State Assemblyman Datuk Amizar Abu Adam took his oath of office during the Third meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Pahang State Legislative Assembly at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Amizar, 50, from Felda Chemomoi, took his oath before State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin, who then congratulated him on winning the Pelangai state by-election held last Oct 7.

Amizar, of Barisan Nasional (BN) won the seat with a majority of 2,949 votes, defeating Kasim Samat of Perikatan Nasional (PN), who obtained 4,375 votes in the three-cornered fight.

The other contender, Independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli lost his deposit, securing only 47 votes.

The Pelangai by-election was held following the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Johari Harun, who was killed in a plane crash in Shah Alam, Selangor, on Aug 17 this year.–Bernama