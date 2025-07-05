PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad to urgently review the concerns raised by private medical practitioners (GPs) regarding the implementation of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (Act 723).

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the MADANI Government spokesman, said the matter was discussed at today’s Cabinet meeting, during which Anwar sought clarification from Dzulkefly.

“The issue raised involves the use of Act 723, which falls under the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

“Some doctors (GPs) have questioned why that act was applied instead of the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586). The prime minister has therefore requested an immediate explanation,” he said at his weekly press conference here today.

Yesterday, more than 300 GPs staged a peaceful gathering lasting about two hours near the Perdana Putra building here to oppose the application of Act 723 to the medical profession.

Among the demands of the GP community is a review of Act 723, advocating for the medical profession to be fully regulated under Act 586, which they believe is sufficient to govern private medical practice and healthcare services.

Fahmi said the Seventh Schedule under Act 586, which regulates consultation and procedural charges for GPs at private clinics, will also be reviewed, and Dzulkefly has said that a Cabinet paper has been prepared.

“We expect the matter to be brought back to the Cabinet for a decision within a week or two,” he added.

Previously, the media reported that the Seventh Schedule has never been amended since it was gazetted in 2006.