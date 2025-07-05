PETALING JAYA: Datin Seri Pamela Ling’s family lawyer has claimed that the former had challenged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) conduct in a judicial review application which was filed in the High Court just two days prior to her abduction.

In a statement, today, lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo said the commission was pressuring the currently missing person despite her full cooperation in their investigations, reported The Star.

She said that Ling had been to the MACC on less than nine occasions and was never detained with any offences.

“Despite this, she remained under an unexplained travel ban from at least October 2024, with an order to report to the MACC monthly,” she said.

The mentioned application alleged that the commission “exerted pressure on Ling to resolve private disputes with her estranged husband, rather than for legitimate investigative purposes” by using its authority under the MACC Act and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

“How is it that an agency so invested in her whereabouts has now chosen to say nothing about her disappearance? No public statement has been issued on the circumstances of her last scheduled attendance.

“No clarification has been offered as to whether MACC flagged any risk to her safety despite knowing that she was involved in sensitive financial and matrimonial disputes spanning locally and in Singapore, involving alleged fraudulent transfers of company shares, alongside a suit for the division of a substantial pool of matrimonial assets,” she was quoted as saying.

Sangeet also said the police’s alleged “inability or refusal” to clarify whether any of its officers were formally ordered to arrest or detain Ling on the day she disappeared is even more concerning.

Earlier, the MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has denounced parties, who criticise the commission for not providing adequate protection to Ling.

On April 9, Ling, 42, was reported missing while on her way to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya in an e-hailing vehicle to give a statement related to an ongoing investigation.

Police received a report of her disappearance at 3.02pm the same day.