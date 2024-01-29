Penang CM: Sungai Perai pipe connection work to take 16 hours

GEORGE TOWN: Works to connect two 600-millimeter (mm) pipelines across Sungai Perai starting tomorrow night will take 16 hours and are expected to be completed by 2 pm on Wednesday ( Jan 31).

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the task would cause approximately 120,000 users in parts of the Northeast and Southwest Districts to experience scheduled water disruptions. However, he assured that supply could be gradually restored within 24 to 48 hours.

“We hope that the work is completed within 16 hours or even faster, what is important is that the pipe functions because it involves the diversion from the original 1,350mm pipe to two smaller pipes (600mm),” he told reporters after officiating the Linear Garden upgrading project in Padang Kota here today.

Chow, who is also Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chairman, said all 120,000 affected users in the Southwest area affected by the water disruption following a major leakage in the 1,350mm pipe at the bottom of Sungai Perai last Tuesday had their supply restored this morning.

Yesterday, PBAPP, in a statement, said the diversion and connection work of the 600mm pipe had been postponed until 11.30 pm on Tuesday, after considering the request of users in the affected areas who wanted a longer ‘pause’ period before implementing the Plan B.

The pipe leakage incident was the third after incidents in December last year and on Jan 12.

Following that, the Penang government implemented a temporary replacement pipe installation method across Sungai Perai, to function for at least eight months, while waiting for the permanent replacement of the pipe at the bottom of the river to be completed. -Bernama