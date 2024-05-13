Penang cops nab man after 15km high-speed chase on expressway

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A man who refused to stop his vehicle when instructed by a police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) unit was finally nabbed after a more than 15-kilometre high-speed chase at the Sungai Nyior Toll Plaza on the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE).

A 32-second video clip of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief SCP Helmi Aris said a preliminary investigation showed that the incident, which occurred at about 3.30 pm, began when the MPV personnel tried to stop the car driven by a man suspected of assaulting a foreign man at the Alma Business Centre near here.

“When the MPV personnel approached the vehicle driven by the man, he quickly sped off and police gave chase. Despite ordering him to pull over, the suspect continued to drive on and even crashed into a motorcycle at the Jalan Jaya Gading junction here,” he said in a statement today.

However, the man was finally arrested at the toll plaza and upon inspecting the vehicle, police found a modified plastic bottle believed to be used for taking drugs, adding that the suspect also has three criminal records and tested positive for drugs.

He said the man, in his 40s, has been remanded and the case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a civil servant in carrying out his duties and Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing hurt.

The case is also being investigated under Section 15(1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.